Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi sent to judicial remand over May 9 riots

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 14 : A court in Pakistan has sent former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to a 14-day judicial remand for his suspected role in last year's May 9 riots, ARY News reported.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) appeared in court on Thursday after serving a 19-day physical remand in connection with the riots on May 9, 2023.

After denying the motion to extend the physical remand, the court placed the PTI leader in judicial remand under police custody for 14 days, the ARY News said.

Qureshi, who is already in jail on charges, was put under interrogation in Adiala Jail during his physical remand time, according to ARY News.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

IHC Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb announced the decision on the pleas contesting the cypher conviction, reported ARY News.

PTI founder and party vice-chairman were convicted to ten years in prison in a cypher case in January this year.

However, the two are unlikely to be released from prison because Imran was sentenced in the Toshakhana and Iddat cases, while Qureshi was arrested recently on May 9 riots charges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor