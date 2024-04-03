Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Zartaj Gul gets interim bail in May 9 riots case

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 : An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday approved interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PT) leader Zartaj Gul in a case related to vandalism and riots at Gujranwala Cantt on May 9, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the PTI leader appeared before the ATC and appealed to the court to grant her bail.

The ATC judge approved the interim bail plea of Zartaj Gul till April 18 and directed her to cooperate with the investigators.

The interim bail was granted on the applicant's written assurance of future appearance, according to ARY News.

Earlier on Monday, the ATC in Rawalpindi provided copies of the challan to Sheikh Rasheed, Zartaj Gul along with 59 accused in the May 9 riots cases.

During the May 9 riots, military installations were attacked by 'PTI workers' after the arrest of the former prime minister Imran Khan.

ATC Judge Malik Aijaz Asif heard the case in which copies of challans were provided to 59 accused including Sheikh Rasheed, Zartaj Gul, Ajmal Sabir, Sadaqat Abbasi, Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Wasiq Qayyum, Taimur Masood, Akbar and others, reported ARY News.

Later, the court decided to indict the accused on the next hearing and ordered them to ensure their presence in the court.

In another case, Gul was granted protective bail by Peshawar High Court in January this year.

Zartaj Gul was arrested in August of last year on suspicion of "corruption."

Zartaj Guls was not at home when the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) squad raided her residence in an attempt to apprehend her, ARY News reported.

The PTI leader was allegedly called before the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) multiple times over corruption issues, but she never showed up.

It is important to note that the PTI leader is charged with accepting "bribes" in order to award contracts for different development projects at a reduced cost to her "front men," ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor