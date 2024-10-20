Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf loses contact with 12 lawmakers ahead of constitutional amendments

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 20 : Twelve lawmakers, including two senators and ten members of the National Assembly (MNAs), have reportedly lost contact with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday ahead of the voting for constitutional amendments, as per ARY News, citing sources.

According to sources within the party, opposition leader Omar Ayub has confirmed that they have lost communication with seven members, while PTI chairman Barrister Gohar has said that he has lost contact with two senators, ARY News reported.

Lawmakers Chaudhry Ilyas, Aslam Ghuman, Riaz Fatyana, Mukhtar Hussain, Aurangzeb Kachhi, Murad Zeeshan Khan, Aniqa Mehdi, and Zain and Zahoor Qureshi were also among those with whom the party lost contact.

Earlier today, the political committee of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) declared that it will abstain from participating in the voting on constitutional amendments in both legislative chambers, according to ARY News.

The official statement indicates that the committee has also resolved to protest against PTI members in the National Assembly and Senate who take part in the voting process. The PTI Political Committee has asserted that the group currently in power lacks the moral, democratic, or constitutional legitimacy to amend the constitution.

In a startling announcement, PTI expressed concerns that two of its senators might support constitutional amendments contradicting the party's policy. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan stated that it has come to their attention that the party's two senators, Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Saleem, are expected to vote in opposition to the party's stance, as per ARY News.

"I think our two senators, Zarqa Taimur and Faisal Saleem, are going to vote against the party policy," Barrister Gohar Ali remarked.

Meanwhile, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced that the draft of the constitutional package would be presented before the federal cabinet for formal approval today.

Speaking to the media in Islamabad alongside Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, he mentioned that proposals from JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman have been incorporated into the draft.

The Law Minister reported that he updated the Federal Cabinet on the detailed discussions regarding the constitutional amendment and noted that the positions of the allied parties were also shared during the cabinet meeting, ARY News reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor