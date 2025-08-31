Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf orders complete withdrawal from Punjab by-polls, reaffirms boycott stance

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 31 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has issued strict instructions to all party officials and workers to fully comply with its decision to boycott the upcoming by-elections in the Punjab province, directing all its candidates to immediately withdraw their nomination papers, as reported by Geo News, citing The News on Saturday.

In a statement released by the PTI Central Media Department, the party reiterated its complete non-participation in the Punjab by-polls, in line with directives from PTI founder Imran Khan, Geo News reported. The statement made clear that PTI would not engage in the electoral process under any circumstances.

Although the party had previously considered contesting for the country's National Assembly (NA)-129 in Lahore, vacated following the death of senior politician Mian Muhammad Azhar, his son Hammad Azhar has declined to run, citing personal reasons, Geo News reported.

As per Geo News, some individuals had submitted nomination papers under PTI's name, prompting the party to reaffirm that all such candidates must withdraw immediately. PTI has dissociated itself from anyone filing papers using the party's identity.

PTI emphasised that its decision to boycott the elections is final, and all members must respect and act in accordance with this stance.

Separately, following Imran Khan's call for resignations from parliamentary roles, PTI's Junaid Akbar resigned as Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and from the National Assembly Standing Committee on Energy.

In his resignation letter to Pakistani National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq, Akbar said he was stepping down "with a sense of fulfilment and responsibility," as reported by Geo News.

Other PTI Members of NAs have also quit their committee roles.

Ali Asghar stepped down from the Cabinet, Privatisation, and Planning committees; Sajid Khan left committees related to Overseas Pakistanis, National Heritage, and Kashmir affairs, even stating he was willing to resign from his assembly seat if directed, Geo News reported.

Faisal Amin Khan, brother of KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, resigned from the Economic Affairs, Food Security, and Parliamentary Task Force committees. Shahid Khattak and Asif Khan also withdrew from multiple standing committees, including those focused on education, culture, and information, as reported by Geo News.

These resignations reflect the party's broader political disengagement strategy as it continues its protest against current political developments.

