Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senator Falak Naz suspended over abusive remarks

Islamabad [Pakistan], September 11 : The membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Falak Naz was suspended for allegedly abusing senior leader Faisal Vawda during a Senate session, ARY News reported.

The heated exchange occurred on Tuesday during the senate session presided over by Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani where Faisal Vawda allegedly verbally attacked the founder of PTI, prompting a strong reaction from PTI Senator Falak Naz, ARY News reported.

As per ARY News report, Vawda allegedly verbally attacked the founder of PTI which was disrupted after Naz confronted Vawda, questioning, "How dare you take our leader's name?" which led to an escalation, with both exchanging harsh words.

The Chairman Senate suspended her membership for two days over her inappropriate dialogues and adjourned the session till Wednesday.

During his speech in the session, Faisal Vawda talked about various political and military accountability issues, and praised Army Chief General Asim Munir for initiating a process of accountability within the army, prioritizing Pakistan's interests, ARY News reported.

Vawda highlighted that Pakistan's current political climate is one of tension and division, criticizing PTI for opposing amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but later benefiting from them. He urged the party to focus on Pakistan's stability instead of fostering division. Expressing disagreement with the politics of PML-N, the senator stressed that accountability should be taken seriously across all institutions, including political parties, as per ARY News report.

Faisal Vawda also took a dig at PTI members, accusing them of plotting to disrupt the country and expressed disbelief that they would be handed power in the current environment.

"If you speak of breaking the jail, the responsibility of PTI founder also falls on you [Ali Amin Gandapur]," ARY News quoted Vawda as saying.

Vawda accused PTI leaders of seeking dialogue with the army after making damaging remarks. The PTI senators protested against Vawda's remarks, while the government senators rallied to his defence, as per ARY News.

Vawda told PTI members, "Be patient. This is just the beginning. The institutions and government are too weak to stop your abusive language," ARY News quoted.

Despite calls from Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani for order, Naz refused to apologize, leading to her suspension. Vawda demanded strict action, arguing that abuse should not be tolerated in Pakistan's legislative institutions.

Chairman Gilani intervened, suspending Senator Falak Naz's membership for two days after she declined to offer an apology for her inappropriate remarks, ARY News reported.

