Pakistan: Three persons abducted in Kandhkot Katcha area, PKR six million demanded as ransom

Kandhkot [Pakistan], September 30 : Three persons of Katch area of Kandhkot in Pakistan were kidnapped by a gang of bandits, ARY News reported on Saturday, adding that the abductors demanded ransom money for their release.

According to the Pakistan based media outlet, the three persons kidnapped have been natives of Bahawalpur district of Punjab province.

The kidnappers have demanded six million Pakistani rupees as ransom to release the hostages.

According to ARY News, such incidents have been reported more frequently after the government announced the launch of a law enforcement operation in Katcha areas.

Earlier, the shell of a rocket launcher exploded at a house in Kashmore’s Mehwal Shah area in Sindh province of Pakistan, claiming lives of nine people, the Dawn reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistan-based daily quoted Kashmore-Kandhkot Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rohail Khoso as confirming the casualties and specifying that the deceased included five children, two women and two men.

The official informed that the house was located in the limits of Goghat police and the deceased and injured belonged to the same family.

Dawn News reported that the injured woman was admitted to a Lorkana hospital from Kandhkot while the dead bodies were moved to the Kandhkot Civil Hospital.

After the incident, the police arrived at the scene. According to preliminary information from the police, the children found a rocket while playing and brought it home where it exploded, leaving nine dead.

An investigation is being launched into the case and the Sindh Chief Minister Justice Maqbool Baqar has also taken notice of the incident, Dawn News reported, adding that the Sindh CM has sought a report from the provincial inspector general on “how a rocket launcher reached the Zangi Subzwai Goth”.

“Was any stock of weapons being smuggled to the kutcha (riverine) areas? Are there enablers of the dacoits present in the goth (village)?”, the statement quoted him as asking.

He wondered how the rocket launcher shell exploded, leading to a “loss of lives to this extent”.

Expressing his grief over the loss of lives in the incident, he directed the IG to submit a "detailed report".

