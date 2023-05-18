Pakistan to take measures to address crisis of out-of-school kids

By IANS | Published: May 18, 2023 03:15 PM 2023-05-18T15:15:07+5:30 2023-05-18T15:25:11+5:30

Islamabad, May 18 Pakistan will take special measures to address the issue of out-of-school children and maximise the ...

Pakistan to take measures to address crisis of out-of-school kids | Pakistan to take measures to address crisis of out-of-school kids

Pakistan to take measures to address crisis of out-of-school kids

Next

Islamabad, May 18 Pakistan will take special measures to address the issue of out-of-school children and maximise the enrollment of school-age children across the country, according to the Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives.

With an estimated 22.8 million children aged 5-16 years out of school, Pakistan is among countries with the highest numbers of out-of-school children in the world, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

In the 5-9 age group, 5 million children are not enrolled in schools and 11.4 million adolescents between the ages of 10-14 were currently not receiving formal education.

The Ministry said that Pakistan has made considerable progress in providing access to education to its school-age population over the years, but the pace of improvement has been slow compared to other developing countries, highlighting that federal and provincial governments have decided to develop a national action plan to address the issue.

A Universal Enrollment Pilot Project will be launched in the capital to ensure that there are no out-of-school children, the Ministry statement said, adding that the project may be replicated to produce similar results in other areas across the country.

Also, a national out-of-school children fund will be created to provide performance-based cash grants to provincial governments for improving education outcomes in the most affected districts.

Additionally, to reduce dropout rates, the government will launch a comprehensive virtual schooling system.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Ministry of planning development and special initiatives Ministry of planning development and special initiatives pakistan islamabad Xinhua Pakistan Cricket Board Pakistani Army China Pakistan Economic Corridor Pakistan Army Pakistan Super League Pakistan Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Military