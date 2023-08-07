Pakistan: Train derailment in Sindh kills 34

Sindh [Pakistan], August 7 : Last weekend train derailment in Pakistan killed at least 34 people and over 100 injured in District Sanghar, reported The News International.

On Sunday, the Havelian-bound Hazara Express derailed at Dadwah, 1.5 kilometres off Serhari Railway Station of Taluka Shahdadpur.

After the incident, the Sarhari police and the volunteers reached the spot, while more than 27 bodies were shifted to the hospitals by the local residents during rescue operations.

Railway management of Karachi said that there were more than 1,000 passengers aboard the train.

According to the Railway administration, most of the passengers were women and children.

According to the Railway administration, the reason for the derailment initially could not be ascertained as yet, however, it could be investigated after the completion of the rescue.

Additional troops were also called in from Hyderabad and Sakrand along with Army Aviation helicopters. The military personnel will reach the site with edibles for the rescued passengers, reported The News International.

The reason behind the train derailment remains unknown.

Earlier, on Sunday, Federal Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafique, while talking to reporters said someone could have "deliberately" caused the accident and it could also be a mechanical fault, Geo News reported.

As per the initial investigations, the train was travelling at a reasonable speed, he said, adding that officials had reached the scene and an emergency had been imposed in hospitals in Sukkur and Nawabshah, Sindh.

The victims were taken to the People's Medical Hospital in Nawabshah, Sindh while authorities fear more injuries as the ill-fated train is said to be carrying a large number of people.

The train comprised 17 bogies with a capacity of 950 passengers in its economy class and 72 in its air-conditioned standard coach, the senior superintendent of police said.

He said that 10 Station House Officers, four District Superintendent of Police (DSPs) and more than 100 police personnel are participating in rescue work, according to Geo News.

Pakistan Army also joined the relief activities at the site of the accident after special instructions issued by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

