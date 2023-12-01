Pakistan: Two coal miners killed, 3 others injured as fire erupts in private mine

Islamabad [Pakistan], December 1 : Two coal miners were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out in a private mine in the Duki coal field in Pakistan's Balochistan, Pakistan-based Dawn reported.

Five miners were working around at a depth of 3,500 feet when fire erupted in an engine inside the mine. The miners were trapped and the mine was gutted due to the fire, according to Dawn report.

Mines Inspector Maqsood Ahmed said rescue teams arrived at the spot soon after receiving information about the fire. According to Ahmed, rescue teams began an operation to rescue the trapped workers. He said that two miners were killed while three others with burn injuries were rescued from the spot.

Ahmed said that the deceased miners have been identified as Abdullah and Barkhatullah and they belong to Afghanistan, Dawn reported. According to Ahmed, Said Jan, Roozudin and Matiullah, who got injured, have been admitted to Duki Hospital for treatment.

In a separate incident, as many as 10 people were killed and 22 others were injured after a fire broke out at RJ Mall in Karachi's Rashid Minhas Road on November 25, Dawn reported.

Taking to X, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on November 25 wrote, "I can so far confirm 10 casualties and 22 persons have been injured". He further stated that the fire had been extinguished, the report said.

Fire and Rescue spokesperson in a statement said that they were alerted about the incident at 6:30am (local time). According to the Fire and Rescue spokesperson, eight fire tenders, two snorkels and two bowsers rushed to the spot to extinguish the fire.

