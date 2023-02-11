Pakistan: Two Frontier Corps officers killed, three soldiers injured in blast in Balochistan

Two officers of the Frontier Corps were killed and three soldiers were injured in an explosion in the Kohlu district of Pakistan's Balochistan province, Dawn reported citing officials.

The explosion took place near a vehicle of the troops participating in an operation against miscreants in the Kahan area of Kohlu district on Friday. A sanitisation operation was started in the Kohlu area on Friday, Dawn reported citing an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement.

During the action, an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded near the leading party, claiming the lives of two officers. It said that the sanitisation operation continues in the region to apprehend perpetrators, as per the Dawn report. Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langove have condemned the attack on the security forces during the search operation in Kohlu.

"Such cowardly acts by inimical elements cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan," Dawn quoted the ISPR as saying.

The attack in Balochistan is the latest in a series of terrorist attacks which have witnessed a rise since the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended the ceasefire with the Pakistan government in 2021.

At least five people were injured in an explosion near Pakistan's Quetta Police Lines area on Sunday, the Dawn newspaper reported citing rescue officials. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The TTP said that security personnel was targeted in the attack, as per the Dawn report. Edhi worker Zeeshan Ahmed, who was leading the rescue operations on the site, said the injured were taken to the Civil Hospital in Quetta, as per the news report. Ahmed said that police and emergency teams had reached the site of the attack and the area had been cordoned off.

( With inputs from ANI )

