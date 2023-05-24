Pakistan: Two persons killed, 2 injured in fight in Karachi

Karachi [Pakistan], May 24 : A quarrel between children turned into a bloody fight in Karachi when two persons were killed and two others sustained injuries in Karachi on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

The quarrel between children was converted into a bloody fight between two families in Karachi's Manghopir area. Among the two injured, a woman is included as well.

According to Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) West Faisal Bashir Memon, the Brohi family opened fire on the neighbours following a fight between two of the children.

He claimed that the occurrence was the subject of an investigation and that the crime scene was used to gather evidence. Rescue workers transported the bodies and injured people to the hospital, reported ARY News.

