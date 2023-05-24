Pakistan: Two soldiers, policeman among four killed in suicide bombing in North Waziristan

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 24 : Two soldiers of the Pakistan army, a policeman and a civilian were killed on Wednesday in a suicide explosion in Pakistan's North Waziristan, Geo News reported.

A vehicle-borne suicide bomber exploded himself in the general area of North Waziristan's Datta Khel. Two soldiers identified as Naik Said Ullah Shah and Sepoy Jawad Khan, a policeman and a civilian were killed, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement, according to Geo News report.

According to the military's media wing statement, the suicide bomber intended to target a public gathering. However, security forces personnel prevented a major catastrophe as the soldiers immediately intercepted the suicide bomber's vehicle on suspicion, as per the Geo News report. In the statement, ISPR said that the security forces and law enforcement agencies are determined to eliminate terrorism from Pakistan.

Earlier today, the security personnel killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan. ISPR in the statement said that the operation was carried out on the basis of the "reported presence of terrorists" in the general area of Kot Azam.

ISPR in the statement said, "During the conduct of operation, intense fire exchange occurred between security forces and terrorists, resulting in killing of 6 terrorists," Geo News reported. The military's media wing further said that they were able to recover weapons and ammunition from the killed terrorists.

Earlier on Sunday, two soldiers and three terrorists were killed in a military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, reported Dawn. In an intelligence-based operation, the terrorists were killed in the region.

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press statement, the terrorists who were slain were still actively participating in "numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as innocent citizens in the region," as per the Dawn report.

As per the statement, the soldiers killed were identified as 39-year-old Naik Muhammad Atiq from the Chakwal district and 36-year-old Naik Rajab Ali hailing from Attock reported Dawn. ISPR said that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

