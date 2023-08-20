Pakistan: Two terrorists killed during operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan], August 20 : Two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Bara area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Khyber district, Dawn reported on Saturday citing Pakistan military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release stated that the security forces conducted the operation on the reported presence of terrorists in the area on the night between August 18 and 19.

“During the conduct of the operation, intense fire exchange took place between own troops and terrorists and resultantly two terrorists were sent to hell,” Dawn quoted the ISPR as stating.

“The killed terrorists remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as [in the] killing of innocent citizens,” the statement read.

It added that sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the vicinity, as per Dawn.

“Locals of the area appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the release stated.

Earlier this week, two more terrorists were killed by the Pakistan security forces in a similar operation in the Ramzak area of North Waziristan on the night of August 14 and 15, Dawn reported.

On August 13, a soldier as well as four terrorists were killed during an exchange of fire in the Charmang valley of Bajaur district.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir recently said that the recent surge in terrorism was a “futile effort” by terrorists to resume talks and warned them to submit to the “writ of state of Pakistan before they are decimated”.

According to the ISPR, the army chief issued the warning when he met the tribal elders and notables from the newly merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The “interactive session” was held during the chief of army staff’s (COAS) visit to Peshawar, Geo News reported.

Notably, Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in terror activities, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan after the ceasefire between Pakistan's government and the outlawed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (TTP) ended in November last year.

A report released in July said that Pakistan has been witnessing a steady rise in suicide attacks. Pakistan in the first seven months of 2023 experienced 18 suicide attacks, claiming the lives of 200 people and injuring more than 450 others, Pakistan-based Dawn reported citing a think tank report.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor