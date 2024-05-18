Pakistan: Tyrian White case against former PM Imran Khan set for rehearing

Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 : The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has scheduled a hearing on May 21 for hearing a petition filed against former Prime Minister Imran Khan for allegedly concealing his "daughter" Tyrian White, ARY News reported.

Voicing serious concerns regarding the reopening of the Tyrian case against him, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder called it an unjust attempt to keep him imprisoned, as per The Express Tribune.

The case was apparently shelved since May 2023, when the IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq dissolved a three-member bench hearing the case after the opinions of two judges regarding the plea's maintainability were uploaded on the court's website, as per ARY News.

The bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir had reserved its verdict on March 30, while Justices Kayani and Tahir had opined against the petition's maintainability.

According to ARY News, a new bench has been constituted by the IHC Chief Justice, consisting of Justices Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Arbab Mohammad Tahir, and Saman Rafat Imtiaz.

Notably, the application was filed, last year, by Muhammad Sajid, a citizen of Islamabad, seeking Khan's disqualification.

Sajid in his plea stated that former prime minister Khan used to deny his 'daughter' Tyrian White.

It was said in the petition that the former prime minister knows that there are evidence against him, hence Khan cannot hold the position of public office or party chief and he should be disqualified under Article 621F.

