Pakistan unable to shield children from terror

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [Pakistan] October 2 : In yet another blow to education, terrorists attacked girls' schools in Lakki Marwat's Ghazni Khel tehsil, leaving one building completely destroyed and another partially damaged. The coordinated strikes have heightened fear among locals and raised concerns over the safety of children's education in the region, as reported by The Express Tribune.

According to The Express Tribune, the first incident took place late Tuesday night in Pahar Khel Paka village, where unidentified militants planted explosives inside the Government Girls' Primary School.

The powerful blast ripped through the structure, flattening classrooms and rendering the facility unusable. Fortunately, since the attack happened after school hours, no casualties were reported. Officials condemned the assault, describing it as a deliberate attempt by terrorists to deprive children, especially girls, of their constitutional right to education. Security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to track down the attackers.

In a second incident in the same locality, extremists attempted to burn down another school. While the building sustained damage to its furniture, residents managed to extinguish the flames and prevent a complete disaster.

Police personnel in Ghazni Khel confronted the attackers in an exchange of fire. Constable Gul Rehman was injured in the clash and later shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Tajazai. District Police Officer Nazir Khan led the retaliatory operation, while Deputy Inspector General of Bannu Region, Sajjad Khan, praised the force for their bravery. He assured that the designs of militants to terrorise communities and target schools would be defeated through vigilance and firm action, as cited by The Express Tribune.

Repeated assaults on schools threaten the education system. The local communities appealed to the government to strengthen security around educational institutions to safeguard children and ensure learning continues without disruption.

These attacks reflect a persistent challenge in the region, where extremist groups continue to strike at symbols of progress, particularly girls' education, in an effort to instil fear and suppress development, as reported by The Express Tribune.

