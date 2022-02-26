Pakistan: Verbal spats between parties increase with PPP set to start long march against Imran Khan govt

The verbal spats between Pakistan's opposition parties, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) have risen at a time when PPP is set to start its long march on Sunday protesting against the Imran Khan government.

PPP Karachi president Saeed Gh said the MQM-P wanted to pit political parties against each other to create chaos and the PTI was also part of the conspiracy, reported The News International.

Gh stressed that PPP had completed all preparations for the long march that would end Imran Khan's government.

On the killing of Pakist journalist Athar Mateen, he assured that Sindh chief minister himself is monitoring the progress in the case. At the same time, he rebuked the Imran Khan government and said 40,000 incidents of kidnapping of girls had been reported from Punjab during the last four years.

He said that despite the numbers, the media only focused on the law and order situation in Karachi. Furthermore, he slammed the ruling PTI-led government saying that Imran Khan had failed to control price hikes, petroleum product prices and energy crises in the country.

He blamed MQM-P for doing ethnic politics and alleged that the banners and flags of PPP were being removed by rival parties from different parts of Karachi.

Boasting of his own party's achievements, he said the PPP government was taking all possible steps to curb street crime in the city and positive results had been achieved in this regard.

Moreover, Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal slammed the Sindh government and said the Sindh police had become a grave threat to the life and property of the people, reported the newspaper.

"The police have the fundamental responsibility to protect the lives and property of the general public, but unfortunately, plainclothes policemen have become a constant source of fear and threat for the people," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

