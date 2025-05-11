Pakistan welcomes Trump's willingness to 'mediate' on Kashmir

Islamabad, May 11 Pakistan on Sunday welcomed US President Donald Trump's "constructive role" in brokering a ceasefire understanding between Islamabad and New Delhi.

In a statement issued by Pakistan's foreign office, Islamabad appreciated Trump's willingness to support efforts aimed at the resolution of the so-called Kashmir "dispute," terming it a "longstanding issue that has serious implications for peace and security in South Asia and beyond."

Pakistan said that it reaffirms that "settlement" of the Kashmir "dispute" should be "in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions," according to the statement.

"Pakistan remains committed to engaging with the United States and the international community in efforts to promote peace, security, and prosperity in the region. We look forward to deepening our multifaceted partnership with the United States, particularly in the areas of trade, investment and economic cooperation," the foreign office statement added.

Islamabad's statement comes in response to Trump's post on Truth Social, congratulating both Pakistan and India for agreeing to a US-brokered ceasefire understanding.

"I am very proud of the strong and unwavering, powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions," maintained US President Donald Trump.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great nations," he added.

Islamabad has welcomed the US President's offer to intervene; however, New Delhi has been opposed to any third-party mediation on the issue, as Kashmir is an integral part of India.

"Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a thousand years, a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir," Donald Trump maintained.

