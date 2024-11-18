Pakistan: Women police officers suspended for allegedly stealing during gutka raid

Karachi [Pakistan], November 18 : A crackdown on the gutka mafia in Pakistan's Karachi took a controversial turn when three women police officers were allegedly caught stealing PKR 2.6 million during a raid on a gutka manufacturing factory in Orangi.

The incident raised serious concerns about corruption within the ranks of Karachi's law enforcement, ARY News reported.

The raid, conducted under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DSP) Abid Fazal, initially appeared successful. Two suspects, Yusuf and Hussain, were apprehended, and 100 kilogrammes of gutka along with other materials were confiscated.

However, after the operation, residents of the raided house filed a complaint at the Orangi Police Station, claiming a significant sum of money had been stolen from their residence during the raid.

In response to the complaint, police officials stopped the task force on their way back and conducted a search. It was discovered that Constable Mahira was carrying PKR 1.6 million, while another woman officer had over 900 riyals and some dirhams, reported ARY News.

Other officers reportedly discarded money to evade detection. The incident was promptly reported to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) and Additional Inspector General (IG), who suspended the accused officers-Mahira, Aram, and Shazia.

An investigation into the matter has been launched, with DSP Complaint Malir appointed as the inquiry officer.

This isn't the first raid to expose challenges within Karachi's law enforcement efforts. In October 2024, a gutka-manufacturing factory in Malir's Ibrahim Hyderi area was raided by the Task Force. Officials seized large quantities of gutka, chalia, and machinery, revealing that the factory operated under the alleged patronage of local police.

Additionally, a raid in Husrat Mohani Colony uncovered over 30 tons of gutka and related ingredients. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kamran Fazal, this operation was conducted based on a tip-off, leading to the discovery of a factory on Mangu Pir Road producing the illegal substance, ARY News reported.

The recent allegations of theft during a raid cast a shadow over the credibility of anti-gutka operations, highlighting the need for greater accountability within Karachi's police force.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor