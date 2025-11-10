Pakistani forces abduct another civilian in Balochistan as cycle of persecution continues

Quetta, Nov 10 At least two Baloch civilians were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in Balochistan amid a growing wave of enforced disappearance across Balochistan, leading human rights organisations said on Monday.

Paank, the Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, condemned the enforced disappearance of Amjid Baloch, a resident of Zarin Bugh Dasht of Kech district. The rights body alleged that on November 1, Amjid was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani intelligence personnel from Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

“According to his family, Amjid, a labourer returning from the United Arab Emirates, was seized by plainclothes men suspected to be linked with Pakistani intelligence agencies shortly after his arrival. Since then, his whereabouts remain unknown, and his family has received no information about his condition or detention," Paank stated.

Another rights body, Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ), on Monday mentioned that Hakeem Sharif, a resident of Dasht Zarin Bugh in Balochistan, was forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces from Gwadar district a week ago and has remained missing.

Citing family members, the rights body stated that Hakeem was detained without any legal justification, and his whereabouts remain unknown.

“This incident has caused severe anguish for his family, who fear for his safety and well-being,” the BVJ stated.

Highlighting atrocities in Balochistan, the human rights body Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) on Sunday revealed that a 15-year-old boy Naseem Baloch, was extrajudicially killed by Pakistan-backed death squads in Kech district.

According to the BYC, Nasib was forcibly taken from his home on November 8 by a state-backed death squad, and his bullet-riddled body was found the next morning in a remote area of Hoshap in Kech.

Citing local sources, the BYC stated that Naseem had previously been subjected to repeated harassment and was summoned multiple times to the Hoshap military cantonment. It added that before his abduction and subsequent killing, Naseem worked as a labourer, struggling to earn a livelihood to support his family.

“The case of Naseem Baloch reflects a recurring pattern in Balochistan, where enforced disappearances and extrajudicial executions are carried out with complete impunity under state supervision. His killing underscores the deepening crisis of human rights violations in the region, where children and civilians alike continue to face abduction, torture, and execution. Despite persistent calls for justice, families of victims remain unheard, silenced by systemic repression and fear,” the BYC stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor