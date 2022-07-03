Pakistani military Chief meets Iranian president

Pakistan's Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, who is in Iran, called on President Sayyid Ebrahim Raisol-Sadati in Tehran.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their desire to initiate long-lasting security and defence cooperation between the two countries, according to The News International citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the ISPR, matters of bilateral strategic interest, and regional security environment including strengthening of bilateral security and defence cooperation between the two countries were also discussed in the meeting.

General Nadeem Raza also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Gharaei Ashtiani, Chief of General Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander-in-Chief Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Major General Hossein Salami, Commander of Iranian Navy Rear Admiral Shahram Irani and Commander of Air Force Brigadier General Hamid Vahedi, The News International reported.

"The dignitaries discussed measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and pledged to continue to forge deeper ties," the statement reads.

It further added that both sides highlighted the common borders should be "Borders of Peace and Friendship."

The Iranian military leadership lauded the professionalism of Pakistan's armed forces and acknowledged their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, upon arrival at General Staff Headquarters, a smartly turned-out contingent presented 'Guard of Honour' to the Chairman JCSC.

Earlier, Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari went to Iran to discuss the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The last meeting between Zardari and the Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Hossein Amir-Abdollahian was held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos on May 26 2022, Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"Pakistan and Iran enjoy close cooperative ties, based on shared geography, cultural affinities, and historic people-to-people linkages. These fraternal relations have been further strengthened through frequent high-level exchanges. The two countries are celebrating the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2022," it added.

Earlier, the Foreign Minister had visited China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Davos to meet his counterparts and attend global forums to represent Pakistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

