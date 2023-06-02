Pakistani PM to attend inauguration of Turkish president

Islamabad, June 2 Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will attend the inauguration ceremony of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on Saturday, Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said.

The Prime Minister would convey warm felicitations on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the Turkish President on his recent re-election, the Ministry said on Thursday in a statement.

Sharif's visit would be a reaffirmation of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between Pakistan and Turkey, the Ministry added as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

The Pakistan-Turkey relationship is deeply embedded in commonalities of faith, culture and history, and strengthened by mutual trust and convergence of views on regional and global matters, it said.

