Pakistani women can perform Hajj without close male relative, says Pak ministry

Islamabad [Pakistan], October 6 : Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has said that Pakistani women would be allowed to perform Hajj without a mehram (a close male relative) as per the Hajj Policy 2024, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per the ARY News, the Hajj policy 2024 which will be announced within next two weeks will have this provision.

The ministry also announced that the Pakistan government will approve the Hajj policy within 10 days and the Hajj application process for the next year will get following cabinet's nod.

Additionally, the ministry also introduced new rules regarding the sighting of the crescent moon. As per the new rules, only the Ruet-e-Hilal committee will announce the sighting of the crescent moon, no private committees will be allowed to do so.

The Saudi Arabian government, in October last year, announced that Mehram a male blood relative with whom marriage is not permissible, is no longer required to accompany a woman pilgrim from any part of the world.

The Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, made the statement at a press conference, bringing an end to the Kingdom's lengthy reign, according to Geo News.

Without a Mehram and in the company of "trusted women or a secure company, women are allowed to conduct Hajj or Umrah. This is the viewpoint of the Maliki and Shafi'i scholars, Geo News quoted Ahmed Saleh Halabi, advisor for Hajj and Umrah Services, as saying.

