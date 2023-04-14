Pakistanis in Europe face consequences of Anti-West protests back home

Islamabad [Pakistan], April 14 : Government-supported unrestrained anti-West protests in Pakistan in the name of Islam are hurting its students and businessmen in Europe.

Frequent street protests have taken place in the recent past against perceived Islamophobia which is vehemently debated and resolutions have been passed. In one such protest against France, the government was asked to expel the French ambassador and cut off trade ties.

France and Sweden are among those European nations which are in the crosshairs of Pakist Islamists over the Charlie Hebdo cartoons. Sweden has closed its embassy in Islamabad, which means delays in visas, Dr. Arif Mahmood Kasana.

But Europe is one of the favourite destinations for Pakists seeking prospects of better education and employment. Many European counties have 20,000 plus Pakistan-origin settlers.

Besides, there are an unspecified number of students who avail of scholarships and other facilities for higher education.

Some government scholarships for Pakist students include the Visby program scholarship, Swedish Institute study scholarships, and others. Sweden universities offer other scholarships and they include the University of Boras Tuition Fee Waivers, Halmstad University Scholarships, and others.

The Western governments take note of the tacit support the authorities in Pakistan lend to such protests in order to address the local sentiments promoted by the Islamist groups and parties, partly for political gain and the rest, to divert public attention from serious domestic issues.

This is having negative effects. Since February this year, the Swedish Embassy in Islamabad has stopped working and no visa application has been received.

The reason for the closure of the embassy is the massive protests and reactions in Pakistan after the burning of the Quran in Sweden. Following the strong reaction at home to these protests, the Swedish government has decided to close the embassy for the safety of its diplomatic staff and visitors. There is no word yet on when the embassy will reopen, according to Arif Mahmood Kasana.

Writing in Daily Ausaf, he says that some Swedish universities have informed students that the embassy "will be closed for the entire year in 2023. This information has created a wave of concern among the students. Besides, the business community and those who want to visit Sweden to meet their loved ones are also worried."

Kasana says that some students contacted Swedish embassies in Iran and Dubai with their Swedish visa applications as they have been admitted to Swedish universities and have paid the fees. On this, the Swedish embassies in both countries have refused to accept applications and in response said that only residents of the respective countries can apply.

Swedish universities have also asked Pakist students not to deposit fees yet until the Swedish embassy opens in Islamabad. Kasana says "This situation is very troubling for Pakist students and if the Swedish Embassy is not opened soon, their admissions will be wasted."

There is a further rub. The incident of the Quran burning in Sweden happened in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, in response to which there were demonstrations in Turkey and there was also a protest in front of the Swedish embassy, but the Swedish embassy in Turkey was closed for a few days. It opened soon.

Similarly, Swedish embassies are open in other countries where protests took place, only the Swedish embassy is closed in Pakistan.

"This is Pakistan's failed foreign policy, Pakistan's trade relations with Sweden are also affected by the closure of the embassy. For thousands of Pakists who live in Sweden, the situation is also disturbing and they cannot invite their loved ones to Sweden," he says.

Kasana suggests via media, "The demonstrations must be held in Pakistan but do not use such demands and language in them that later Pakists will have to bear the consequences."

