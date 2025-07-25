Pakistan's crimes continue unabated against Baloch youth

Balochistan [Pakistan], July 25 : Pakistan continues with its spree of crimes against Baloch youth, leading Baloch body Paank shared the details on Thursday of forcible disappearances where civilians have been targeted by 'state forces and affiliated death squads'.

Paank, Baloch National Movement's Human Rights Department, reported a rise in the cases of enforced disappearances across Balochistan.

It shared the names of people were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in different regions of Balochistan.

"Between July 20 and July 23, 2025, three Baloch individuals were forcibly disappeared by Pakistani forces in different regions of Balochistan- Shoaib Baloch, son of Master Sharif, was abducted on July 20 in Panjgur District. He is a resident of Zeelag, Jahoo Tehsil, Awaran District. Dil Jaan, son of Khuda Bakhsh, was abducted on July 22 from Minaz Tehsil Buleda, district Kech, by a state-backed death squad. Qamber Noor, son of Noor Bakhsh, was forcibly disappeared on July 23 from his shop in the Jusak area of Turbat. He is a resident of Zeerdan, Buleda."

Paank strongly condemned the continued acts of enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

Calling the abductions violation of international law and human rights, it said, "The targeting of civilians, particularly youth, by state forces and affiliated death squads is a grave violation of human rights and international law. Paank calls on international human rights organizations and the United Nations to intervene and hold Pakistan accountable for its systematic campaign of enforced disappearances and repression in Balochistan."

Families of Baloch missing persons have been staging a sit-in protest in Islamabad for eight consecutive days, pressing for the recovery of Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) leaders and an end to enforced disappearances in Balochistan, the Balochistan Post reported on Thursday.

This sit-in is part of a broader series of demonstrations aimed at raising awareness about enforced disappearances in Balochistan, a long-standing and sensitive human rights concern. Despite repeated promises from authorities, there has been minimal progress in addressing the issues raised by affected families, many of whom have been searching for years to find out what happened to their loved ones, as highlighted by the TBP report.

Balochistan has been the focus of persistent human rights concerns for decades.

The region has faced cycles of violence involving separatist movements, heavy military presence, enforced disappearances, and economic marginalisation. These issues have drawn attention from human rights organisations, journalists, and international observers.

Human rights groups have long accused Pakistani authorities of abducting civilians in Balochistan without due process, using enforced disappearances to suppress dissent and intimidate communities in restive areas. Pakistani authorities routinely deny these allegations, but civil society continues to condemn the security forces' role in systematic abductions targeting students, political workers, and residents.

