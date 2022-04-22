Pakistan's Mufti Taqi Usman writes to Taliban for reopening schools for Afghan girls

Following the closure of girls' schools by the Taliban and the world voicing out for justice for women and their rights in Afghanistan, another cleric of Pakistan Mufti Taqi Usman calls out Taliban to reopen schools for Afghan girls.

The eminent religious scholar of Pakistan, Mufti Muhammad Taqi Usmani wrote a letter to the interim government of Afghanistan to reopen girls' schools for Afghan girls, reported Khaama Press.

The letter written to the supreme leader of the Taliban Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada emphasized the importance of girls' education adding that the enemy of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has used it as propaganda against the IEA, the report further stated.

Girls' schools were scheduled to reopen across Afghanistan after months of closure due to steady unrest in the country because of war and covid, but Taliban announced that secondary schools and high schools for girls would remain closed until further notice. This decision was met with strong domestic and international reactions.

"Women's education is necessary so the women deal with women's education, health, and welfare activities and to avoid the mixture of men and women", said the eminent scholar, adding to it, he also emphasised the need to dispel the impression that Islam is against women's education in the letter.

However, it is necessary to make segregated arrangements for girls' education - separate from those for boys", wrote the scholar in the letter, Khaama Press stated.

In the end, Mufti Taqi Usmani suggested different timings and different parts of the same buildings of schools so that girls and boys are segregated.

Owing to the treatment of young girls and women and the violation of human rights in Afghanistan, majority of the countries have refused to formally recognize the Taliban. It has been over 200 hundred days since the closure of secondary schools for girls across Afghanistan.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor