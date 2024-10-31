Pakistan's polio tally reaches 43 with latest case in Balochistan

Balochistan [Pakistan], October 31 : Pakistan reported its most recent polio case on Wednesday in the Chagai district of Balochistan, bringing the national tally for 2024 to 43 cases, according to the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.

Pakistan remains one of only two countries, alongside Afghanistan, where polio continues to be endemic, largely due to persistent attacks by militants on vaccination teams, which hampers efforts to eradicate the virus, Dawn reported.

To combat this, Pakistan initiated a week-long vaccination drive on Monday, aiming to immunise over 45 million children under the age of five across the country.

"The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health has confirmed the detection of the 43rd Wild Poliovirus Type-1 (WPV1) case in Pakistan," a statement from the polio eradication program noted.

The statement also detailed that "on Wednesday, 30 October 2024, the lab confirmed detection of Type-1 Wild Poliovirus in a child from Chagai district of Balochistan," marking the first recorded polio case in the Chagai district, reported Dawn.

The distribution of polio cases reported this year highlights Balochistan as the most affected region, with 22 cases. Sindh follows with 12 cases, while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 7. Both Punjab and Islamabad have documented one case each, according to the health authorities.

Meanwhile, genetic sequencing of the polio samples from the affected child is underway to trace the virus's origin and transmission pathways.

This recent case comes shortly after a 29-month-old female child from Nowshera was confirmed as the first polio case in that area. Additionally, the 41st case earlier in October also emerged from Balochistan, but in the Loralai district, Dawn reported.

On October 24, Pakistan marked World Polio Day with the national case count at 40.

The recent cases highlight the ongoing struggle against the disease in Pakistan, as officials continue efforts to protect future generations from the debilitating effects of polio.

