Pakistan's poll body issues election schedule for 48 Senate seats

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 14 : The schedule for elections to fill 48 open Senate seats was released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday, reported ARY News.

The schedule states that voting will take place on the second of the next month from 9 am to 4 pm. From tomorrow to Saturday, the candidates may submit their nomination documents to the returning officers.

However, this month's 19th has been set aside for the examination of nomination materials. On the 26th of this month, a revised list of candidates will be released, and by the 27th of the same month, candidates may withdraw their candidature papers, according to ARY News.

Members of the National Assembly will choose senators from among one general seat and one seat reserved for technocrats, such as Ulemas, in the nation's capital.

The four provincial assemblies will choose senators for seven general seats, two female seats, two technocrat seats (including Ulema) from each province, and one non-Muslim seat from each of the provinces of Punjab and Sindh, according to ARY News.

On this month's eleventh, the terms of the current members expired, leaving these seats empty.

It is important to note that the Pakistani Election Commission (ECP) declared that voting for 48 Senate seats would take place on April 2.

Elections on the four seats set aside for the former tribal territories will not take place, according to the electoral monitor. As per the 25th Amendment of the Constitution, these seats were eliminated at the merging of tribal territories into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The ECP reports that seven general seats, two women's seats, two technocrat seats, and one minority seat in Punjab will be up for election in the Senate.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor