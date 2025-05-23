"Pakistan's victim card is exposed now": JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha in Japan

Tokyo [Japan], May 23 : JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is leading a multi-party delegation to Japan and other East Asian countries as part of India's global outreach against terrorism, said on Friday that the delegation received strong support from Japanese lawmakers in the fight against terrorism.

During discussions with members of Japan's National Diet, Jha said that the delegation presented evidence, including photographs of Pakistani generals attending funerals of known terrorists.

While speaking with ANI, Jha said, "We met many of the Japanese parliamentarians (members of the National Diet of Japan) today and everyone is supporting us in the fight against terrorism... We have shown them the photographs of how Pakistani generals attended the funerals of the terrorists."

He added, "Pakistan is completely exposed now, its 'victim card' is exposed now, the people worldwide understand Pakistan's state-sponsored terrorism. We have told them about the statement of the Pakistani Army chief, people here were not much aware of his 'pravachan' (preachings) on the two-nation theory."

Meanwhile, sharing a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan said, "All-Party Delegation from India interacted with the Japan-India Parliamentary Friendship League led by Chairman H.E. Mr. Yasutoshi Nishimura. India's resolute stance of zero tolerance towards terrorism was conveyed. Members of the league expressed support for India's resolve to counter cross border terrorism."

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Kumar Jha stated that India would make no distinction between terrorists and country which promoted them.

Speaking at an outreach event in Tokyo, Jha said, "India, along with countries like Japan, have zero tolerance for terrorism. To implement this, India will not make any distinction hereafter between terrorists and the country that promotes them. We will not accept any nuclear blackmail. Any further terrorist incident will be met by India with resolute and decisive military action."

He stated that the delegation had come together to convey the message that the fight against terrorism was not just or India, but for the entire world. He further stated that Japan was a special and strategic partner of India and both countries were bound by values of democracy and press freedom.

"The entire delegation has come together on one issue to convey our message to the world that the fight against terrorism is not only for India, it is for the entire world...I wish to affirm that Japan is a special and strategic partner of India, and both countries are bound by similar values such as democracy and press freedom. We had an extremely fruitful meeting with the Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister yesterday. Now we have just met the speaker of the Japanese Parliament. All of them have condemned the terrorist incident that took place in April in Jammu and Kashmir and have expressed solidarity with India. India is extremely grateful to Japan for this," Jha said.

Jha and other delegates held a meeting with Japan's Former Defence Minister Minoru Kihara and Shinako Tsuchiya, Director General of the International Bureau, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

During the meeting, Members of Parliament reiterated India's strong resolve to fight every form of terrorism.

