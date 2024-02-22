Palestinian killed during Israeli raid on West Bank refugee camp

Jenin, Feb 22 One Palestinian was killed and two others were wounded during an Israeli military raid on the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Palestinian sources said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said on Wednesday in a statement that its crew had transported two injured people, one with several gunshot wounds and the other with bullet fragments in his leg, and the body of a young Palestinian to the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's special forces stormed the camp and raided a house in the Al-Samran neighbourhood before they had armed clashes with Palestinian gunmen, according to local Palestinian sources.

The Israeli forces sent reinforcements to the city of Jenin and the camp that include dozens of military vehicles and bulldozers, and surrounded several homes to arrest "wanted persons," according to the sources.

The sources added Israeli airstrikes hit at least two missile sites in the Jenin camp and explosions were heard in the city.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank has risen to 399 since the outbreak of Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7, 2023.

--IANS

