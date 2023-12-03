Palestinian student shot in Burlington now paralysed, mother says

Burlington (Vermont) [US], December 3 : Hisham Awartani, a Palestinian student shot in Burlington, Vermont, is now paralysed, said his mother, Elizabeth Price, in an interview with CNN.

Awartani, one of three Palestinian students who were shot, may face a life without mobility after a bullet lodged in his spine.

Elizabeth Price shared with CNN that they initiated a GoFundMe campaign to aid her son financially "as he prepares to move into this next phase of his liferecovery."

"It's been a gut wrenching and difficult six days, but it's also been a remarkable and awe-inspiring timefirst to watch Hisham and his two childhood friends meet this experience with resilience, strength and even deep concern for others (for each other, for their parents many miles away and for thousands of their people suffering under a brutal military bombardment) and, second, to see and feel the incredible support from all over the world, including messages of love and support from many of you," Price said.

Hisham Awartani, a 20-year-old junior at Brown University, is grappling with the reality of a "very long road" to recovery, as stated by Price.

Awartani and his friends, Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, were shot during a walk in Burlington over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad reported that Awartani sustained a life-altering spinal injury, while the other two men were shot in the upper torso and lower extremities, requiring ICU hospitalisation.

The suspect in the attack, 48-year-old Jason J Eaton, has been charged with three counts of attempted murder and pleaded not guilty. Authorities are probing whether the incident was motivated by hate.

Awartani is set to be released from the hospital next week for rehabilitation care. Tahseen Ali Ahmad, the other injured student, has been released, with his mother securing an emergency visa to join him from Ramallah in the West Bank to the United States, CNN reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor