Palestinian teen stabs 2 in East Jerusalem: Police

Jerusalem, Sep 7 A Palestinian teenager carried out a stabbing attack in East Jerusalem's Old City, injuring two people, the Israeli police said.

Video footage circulating on social media shows the youth attacking a man from behind before a third person rushed to help the victim, and the youth then fled the scene.

The 17-year-old suspect was caught after a manhunt and taken into custody, the police said on Wednesday in a statement, releasing a photo of a butcher knife suspected to have been used by the attacker, Xinhua news agency reported.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency medical service said in a statement that one of the victims sustained severe wounds and the other was lightly injured.

