Panasonic reveals its environmental conservation plan during CES exhibition 2022

Japanese electronics manufacturer giant, Panasonic has announced to take steps regarding environment conservation in the future at the world's largest consumer electronics exhibition, CES 2022.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Panasonic introduced its latest products via video and online conferencing instead of displaying them physically.

In a video message, the company CEO explains about the commitment "Green Impact." "When I see the activities of the Panasonic Group, I see the need to fulfill a tremendous responsibility. We will reduce CO2 by developing new technologies and solutions to increase the efficiency," said Yuki Kusumi, CEO, Panasonic.

"Panasonic "Green Impact" is a concept of Panasonic Group's environmental initiatives, and it mainly focuses on our challenges against climate change. So it focuses on reduction reducing CO2 not just of our own emissions, but reducing CO2 of society," said Toshiya Inoue, Official, Panasonic.

"And by 2030, first of all, we will. We are committed to achieve net-zero emission by all our operating companies. But at the same time, we will be expanding our solutions to help our B to B and B to G customers reduce their CO2 emission as well. Panasonic Group has a lot of business fields, were very diverse business fields, and there are many approaches that we can make green impact to society technologies to create. For example, clean energy that we can use to reduce our own CO2 emission can be applied to reducing CO2 of others, obviously, and by providing more technologies that help create renewable energy and use renewable energy more efficiently. We can contribute to the transition of society as a whole to renewable energy, which will then impact our own CO2 emission as well," Inoue added.

The company official further said Panasonic has always been a purpose-driven company. "A founder Konosuke Matsushita said Panasonic really belongs to society and as a public entity of society, what we should do is very clear, and this issue of climate change is at the very top of our priority list. And CEO Kushumi is very serious about this, and so are all the CEOs of the operating companies."

The customer base of Panasonic is spread all over the world and the company is very well aware of the responsibility that it holds towards the society.

( With inputs from ANI )

