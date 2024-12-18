Parental leave declines for 1st time in S. Korea amid falling marriages, childbirths

Seoul, Dec 18 The number of South Korean workers taking parental leave fell for the first time in 2023, reflecting a broader decline in marriages and childbirths, data showed on Wednesday.

According to the data compiled by Statistics Korea, a total of 195,986 workers took or began to take time off from work to take care of their children last year, down 3 per cent from a year earlier, Yonhap news agency reported.

It marked the first annual fall since the agency began compiling relevant data in 2010. The figures had shown consistent growth, supported by government initiatives.

Under South Korean law, parents of children aged 8 years or younger, or those in the second grade of elementary school or below, are eligible for up to one year of maternity or paternity leave.

To address the nation's prolonged ultra-low birthrate, the government provides financial assistance to employment insurance subscribers who take parental leave.

In 2023, the country's total fertility rate -- indicating the average number of children a woman is expected to have in her lifetime -- dropped to 0.72, marking the lowest level since 1970, according to earlier data from Statistics Korea.

The number of newly married couples in South Korea came to 974,000 in 2023, down from 1.03 million the previous year, according to separate data.

Women accounted for 75.3 per cent of all workers who took parental leave last year, with the number of women taking maternity leave slipping 1.4 per cent from the previous year, the data showed.

The number of male workers taking parental leave shed 7.5 per cent on-year to 50,455. The decline comes after the figure surpassed the 50,000 mark for the first time in 2022, following years of gradual growth.

Among male workers, those aged 35-39 years accounted for the largest portion of 38.2 per cent, followed by those in their 40s at 35.7 per cent.

The agency noted the average age of parents taking parental leave has gradually increased, reflecting a trend of delayed marriage and childbirth.

Of the male workers who took leave, 70 per cent were affiliated with companies with 300 or more employees. The proportion came to 58.2 per cent for working mothers.

By industry, employees in the manufacturing sector accounted for 22.4 per cent of fathers who took such leave, followed by 20.5 per cent in the public administration and defense sector.

Among mothers, those working in the public health and welfare segment took up the largest share of 19.4 per cent, followed by those in the public administration and defense sector at 14.6 per cent and the education service field at 11.8 per cent, the data showed.

