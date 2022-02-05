Pashtun Tahafuz Movement stages protest in various cities against attack on party chief, others

Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has staged protest rallies in various cities against the recent firing by the Pakistani Army on their rally in Balochistan province.

The PTM provincial coordinator Noor Bacha had sustained injuries in the firing, as per the media report.

According to The News International, the PTM staged a protest outside the Peshawar Press Club to express anger at the firing incident in the Zhob district of Balochistan.

Provincial Assembly Member Mir Kalam Wazir, Awami National Party's Sardar Hussain Babak and PTM leaders addressed the protesters.

The speakers said that the firing incident was an attempt to istigate the activists of the peaceful movement to resort to violence.

However, they said, the PTM leaders and activists would continue to raise their voice against state-sponsored violence and extremism through peaceful means.

The members of PTM were staging a peaceful protest in the Qilla Saifullah districts of Balochistan and the Army went with machine guns brutally against peaceful demonstrators, according to reports.

( With inputs from ANI )

