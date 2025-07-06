Pashtuns commemorate Gilaman Wazir on his first death anniversary

Washington DC [US], July 6 : The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement-United States (PTM-USA) has launched a sweeping nationwide mobilization to mark the first anniversary of Gilaman Wazir, the revolutionary poet and activist whose life and death have come to symbolize the Pashtun struggle for dignity, justice, and human rights.

In a virtual meeting convened by the PTM-USA Central Committee, along with the Central Discipline Committee and State Chapter Coordinators, organizers outlined a unified plan for coordinated events across all state chapters. The gathering marked the beginning of what PTM-USA described as a "coast-to-coast remembrance," aimed not only at honouring Gilaman's legacy but also at reigniting a national movement rooted in nonviolent resistance and democratic ideals.

"Shaheed Gilaman was more than a voice he was a flame that lit the conscience of a nation," PTM-USA posted on X.

It added, "This anniversary is not only about remembering the past; it is a call to action to stand firm in the face of tyranny and to carry forward the ideals he sacrificed his life for."

Each state chapter will host commemorative gatherings, including poetry readings, seminars, and candlelight vigils. These events are intended to reflect on Gilaman's contributions to the Pashtun cause and to mobilize wider support for the ongoing struggle for truth, justice, and national awakening.

Organizers emphasised that the commemorations will highlight Gilaman's powerful message of nonviolent resistance and cultural pride, drawing participation from diaspora communities, students, academics, and human rights defenders.

Gilaman Wazir, also a PTM member, rose to prominence as a fearless poet and activist who gave voice to the voiceless and challenged systemic repression. His unwavering commitment to justice ultimately cost him his life but in death, he became a symbol of courage and resilience for Pashtuns worldwide.

The 32-year-old poet and activist died on July 7, 2024, after sustaining fatal injuries in a targeted attack in Islamabad.

The assault allegedly carried out by a rival group under directives from Pakistani authorities occurred amid ongoing surveillance and harassment. Gilaman had previously been extradited from Bahrain in March 2020 after being detained on an Interpol Red Notice issued by Pakistan. Following his return, he was subjected to severe torture while in custody.

Despite receiving treatment at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Gilaman succumbed to critical head injuries marking the tragic end of a life devoted to truth, resistance, and the empowerment of his people.

