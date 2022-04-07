Patience running out in Pakistan after Supreme court drags its feet on Imran Khan case

New Delhi, April 7: Patience is running thin in Pakistan after its Supreme Court yet again failed to deliver the much awaited verdict on Wednesday on whether the deputy speaker of the national assembly exceeded his brief in disallowing a no-confidence vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan to take place.

Since Sunday, the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) has been saying to the people of the country that the larger bench wants to wrap up the case on the ruling by National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri to impede the vote of no-confidence against Prime Minister Imran Khan, But breaking its own promise, the court has been announcing adjournments each day. The court will now reconvene on Thursday morning.

Though the CJP acknowledged that negative statements are being made against the court and it is being said that the court is delaying the matter, he pointed out that the apex court wanted to know more about the alleged conspiracy against Imran Khan by foreign powers before giving its decision.

The CJP said: "we want to see what the conspiracy was that was used to dismiss the motion and dissolution of the National Assembly on April 3".

Justice delayed, justice denied - this is the sense that is coming out from the united opposition camps and experts.

"Chief Justice apologies for the delay. The court will meet tomorrow at 9.30am. Why didn't it do so for the past 3 days? Why can't it sit through the evening? Why no sense of urgency? CJP said why the opposition is nervous about going to elections," said Anees Jilani, constitutional expert, adding that it is a simple case where judges have to see if constitutional procedures were followed or not.

"The longer the SC delays in rescuing the constitution, from political chaos, the more Pakistan will sink into a political and economic quagmire. The postponement of the most important case in history is not only pushing the country into an unbearable political-constitutional crisis and it will certainly invite the intervention of the Pakistani military establishment," lawyer Nasir Abbasi told a news channel.

While the SC was busy discussing the matter regarding the national assembly, the same scene was repeated in the provincial assembly in Punjab on Wednesday where the members of Imran Khan's ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) did not allow the assembly to convene. Khan's party lost the majority and on the order of the Supreme Court, the ruling party was to prove its majority. According to the opposition, Imran Khan wants to dissolve the provincial assembly too.

The apex court said it will take up this case after finishing the first case.

Meanwhile the Pakistani President has asked the Election commission to fix a date for the election of the national assembly because according to the Pakistani constitution, "the elections have to be held within 90 days since the dissolution".

The opposition has been terming it as a violation as the case is still in the court and has been urging the powerful military establishment to "step in" to save the constitution of Pakistan and democracy.

"Judiciary has been controversial at many points, so has been the establishment. Today's situation provides a chance to both the institutions to play a non-controversial role and stand by democracy," said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the opposition leader.

