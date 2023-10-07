"Peace can be attained in our region by ending Israeli occupation": Palestine after Hamas rocket attacks

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 7 : Palestine has accused Israel and the "consequences" of its decisions for the ongoing Hamas rocket attacks on Israel, adding that peace can be attained in the region only by "ending Israeli occupation".

Palestine has also accused Israel of "not adhering" to the signed documents and international legitimacy resolutions.

"We have repeatedly warned against the consequences of blocking the political horizon and failing to enable the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate right to self-determination and establish their own state. We have also warned against the consequences of daily provocations and attacks including the continued settlers' and occupation forces terrorism, as well as the raids on Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Christian and Islamic holy sites," the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

It stated that security, stability and peace in the region can be attained by "ending the Israeli occupation" of Palestine.

"Security, stability and peace in our region can be attained by ending the Israeli occupation of the land of the State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the 1967 lines, and recognizing the people's right to independence and sovereignty," the statement added.

Palestine also stressed that Israel's "disavowal" of the signed agreements and "failure" to adhere to international legitimacy resolutions led to the destruction of the peace process.

"That is in addition to the absence of a solution to the Palestinian cause after 75 years of suffering and displacement, the continuation of the policy of double standards, and the silence of the international community regarding the criminal and racist practices of the Israeli occupation forces against the Palestinian people, and the continuation of the injustice and oppression to which the Palestinian people are exposed is the reason behind this explosive situation and the absence of peace and security in the region," the statement read.

It added, "Peace requires justice, freedom and independence for our Palestinian people, the return of refugees, and the full implementation of international legitimacy resolutions".

This comes after a barrage of rockets slammed into southern and central Israel after Hamas launched a surprise attack on Saturday morning.

According to the latest updates, at least 100 people have been killed and over 900 people are injured, The Times of Israel reported, according to The Times of Israel.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a strongly worded response, stressed that the country's focus is on restoring security and to exact an "immense price from the enemy".

Addressing the Security Cabinet meeting in Israel, Netanyahu further called on the citizens to unite for "victory" in the war.

"Since this morning, the State of Israel has been at war. Our first objective is to clear out the hostile forces that infiltrated our territory and restore security and quiet to the communities that have been attacked. The second objective, at the same time, is to exact an immense price from the enemy, within the Gaza Strip as well. The third objective is to reinforce other fronts so that nobody should mistakenly join this war," Netanyahu said at the meeting.

He added, "We are at war. In war, one needs to be level-headed. I call on all citizens of Israel to unite in order to achieve our highest goal, victory in the war".

Israel has already declared a state of war in the country after infiltration by Hamas fighters and missile attacks from Gaza. The Israel Defence Forces launched operation 'Iron Swords' in response to Hamas's surprise attack on Israel, the Times of Israel reported. IDF is striking Hamas targets in Gaza.

