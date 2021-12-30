People in Afghanistan face power outages as electricity supply from Uzbekistan decreases

Uzbekistan has temporarily decreased nearly 50 per cent electricity supply to Afghanistan, causing disruption in services in nearly 15 provinces in the country including Kabul, a media report said.

The decrease in the supply came due to technical issues in Uzbekistan, the energy company Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) announced.

However, the Uzbek Energy Ministry has said that it had not reduced the supply of electricity to Afghanistan, reported Sputnik. The ministry also said that the disruptions may have been caused by issues on Afghan territory.

The technical problems in Uzbekistan led to a decrease in the imports of electricity from the neighbouring country, said DABS, stressing that the supply decreased by 50 per cent.

It also said that 15 provinces in the country faced outages till the end of Wednesday.

With regard to the issue, the company said that the decrease in the supply is short-live and issues will be resolved soon. DABS also maintained that the company is in touch with the Uzbek side to tackle the issue.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor