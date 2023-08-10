People living along Mekong in Laos warned of potential floods

Vientiane, Aug 10 The Mekong river will continue to rise to a dangerous level after days of heavy and light rain across Laos, with people living along its banks being warned to stay alert and prepare to evacuate if necessary.

The level of the Mekong in the capital city of Vientiane was recorded at 11.23 meters on Wednesday, compared with a warning level of 11.50 meters and a danger level of 12.50 meters, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology as saying.

The river overflowed its banks and slowly flooded some low-lying areas in Sithantay village of Hadxaifong district in the capital.

Heavy and light rains have been forecast across the Southeast Asian country, which are expected to result in a rise in the water levels of the Mekong and its main tributaries.

The level of the Mekong in Pakxan district of Bolikhamxay province was recorded at 10.46 meters on Wednesday, with the warning level at 13.50 meters and the danger level at 14.50 meters.

In Luang Prabang province, the level of the river is expected to rise from 14.33 meters on Thursday to 14.43 meters on Friday, where the warning level is at 17.50 meters and the danger level at 18 meters.

Lao authorities are keeping a close eye on the Mekong river and its tributaries since the water levels are expected to rise in the next few days.

The department advised its officials to closely watch the water levels and issue flood warnings when necessary, so that people in at-risk areas can be prepared to mitigate the fallout of flooding.

