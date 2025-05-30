"Perpetrators of this attack should be brought to justice," EU Envoy to India says

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 : Herve Delphin, the Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India, affirmed that the European Union recognised India's right to self-defence.

Delphin said that the EU welcomed the decision by both parties on the cessation of violence.

"We were all shocked by the barbaric terrorist attack against Indian citizens...the perpetrators of this attack should be brought to justice...we stated that the EU recognises the right of India to protect its citizens and defend itself. We welcome the cessation of hostilities (between India and Pakistan)...we should do our utmost to fight terrorism," he told ANI.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, he said that EU High Representative Kaja Kallas was in constant touch with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the issue.

"I think on Operation Sindoor, the EU stated very clearly what its position was in the few hours after the terrorist attack. There was a strong condemnation by the EU of this barbaric act, and if you follow, there were constant exchanges between the EU and India on that matter between High Representative Kaja Kallas and EAM Jaishankar to keep each other informed about the developments," he said.

He referred to the telephonic exchanges between Jaishankar and Kallas, which they announced on X.

"I would like to refer to what the EU has stated on the 8th of May...on recognition by the EU of the right of India to protect itself, protect its citizens and to defend itself," he said.

Delphin welcomed the ceasefire between the two parties.

"Certainly, we welcome that there is a cessation of hostilities, and I mean it is a long-standing bilateral issue, but as the EU, we are a strong partner and important partner for India, of course, we look forward to more stability in the region. I think it's in everyone's interest," he said.

Stating India is not just the "second largest partner" for Slovenia in Asia but also "the most important partner" for the European Union, National Council of Slovenia President Marko Lotric on Tuesday said the Pahalgam terror attack was "totally not acceptable."

In an interview with ANI, he spoke spoke about the meeting with all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, to inform nations about Pakistan's links to terrorism, he felt "deeply sorry" for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people were brutally killed by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

