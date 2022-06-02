Petrol prices up for 10th time in Vietnam this year

Hanoi, June 2 Petroleum prices in Vietnam broke a record after being adjusted up for the 10th time so far this year.

From Wednesday, the price of RON95 bio-fuel per liter was raised by 921 Vietnamese dongs ($0.04) to 31,578 Vietnamese dongs, making a new record, reports Xinhua news agency.

E5 RON92 petro price rose by 602 Vietnamese dongs and diesel oil was up by 841 Vietnamese dongs.

It was the 13th adjustment to petrol prices since the beginning of this year and the fifth consecutive rise since April 21.

During the ongoing third session of the 15th National Assembly, many deputies expressed concerns about the impacts of high petrol prices on inflation and suggested that the government take prompt action to stabilize the prices.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor