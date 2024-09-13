Philadelphia Building Fire: Massive Alarm-4 Blaze Erupts at Four-Story Warehouse in Frankford; Watch Video

A massive fire broke out at a four-story warehouse building in Frankford city of Philadelphia on Friday, September 13. According to the international media reports, the blaze also spread to the residential building nearby it.

The incident of fire took place at around 5.30 am in the morning on Friday in the 1200 block of Adams Avenue and quickly rose to a 4-alarm fire. Firefighters reached the spot after receiving the information.

Watch 4-Alarm Warehouse Fire Engulfs Philadelphia’s Frankford Neighborhood

BREAKING - Massive fire engulfs a multi-story building in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood



pic.twitter.com/XfW6QUpVzN — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 13, 2024

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, around 150 members are still on the scene fighting a 4-alarm fire in Frankford. The department argued with residents to stay inside.

Approx. 150 PFD members are still on the scene fighting a 4-alarm fire in Frankford. Residents nearby should stay inside and keep doors and windows closed. pic.twitter.com/ToUN9iAB2W — Philadelphia Fire (@PhillyFireDept) September 13, 2024

Philadelphia firefighters and first-responders are on scene. There are street closures around the area of Adams Ave and Wingohocking St in Frankford with smoke in the area. Expect delays and avoid the area. https://t.co/YXTG3p8pwI — Philadelphia OEM (@PhilaOEM) September 13, 2024

The Philadelphia Emergency Management Department also stated, "Philadelphia firefighters and first-responders are on scene. There are street closures around Adams Ave and Wingohocking St in Frankford due to smoke. Expect delays and avoid the area."

Several vehicles were seen engulfed in flames, along with nearby utility poles catching fire. Chopper 6 also captured footage of some cars exploding near the scene. An auto shop is located close to the building. Trees in a field across the street from the building near Frankford Creek also caught fire. Several roads in the area have been closed as crews work to bring the blaze under control.