Philadelphia journalist and advocate Josh Kruger shot dead at home

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [US], October 3 : Philadelphia journalist and advocate Josh Kruger was shot and killed on Monday morning, CNN reported citing police officials.

Kruger, who was 39 years old, was shot seven times in the chest and abdomen at his Point Breeze home at around 1:29 am, police confirmed.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital, reported CNN.

However, the police did not recover any weapons and there have been no arrests made yet, according to a police statement.

Recently, Kruger had worked as a journalist and covered various issues like LGBTQ+ rights, homelessness, HIV and addiction in publications like The Philadelphia Citizen and The Philadelphia Inquirer.

One of his most recent stories was a tribute to the president of Temple University JoAnne Epps, who died last September, according to CNN.

Expressing grief, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney in a statement said, "We are shocked and saddened by Josh’s death."

“Josh cared deeply about our city and its residents, which was evident both in his public service and in his writing,” the Mayor added.

“His intelligence, creativity, passion, and wit shone brightly in everything that he did – and his light was dimmed much too soon. We were exceedingly fortunate to call him a colleague and our prayers are with everyone who knew and loved him," the Mayor said.

Kruger's work was based on his own personal experiences living with HIV and experiencing homelessness, according to his LinkedIn profile, CNN reported.

He described himself as a "destroyer of stigma and bureaucratic silos" and a "believer in the common good.”

He also used social media as a platform to share his own experience surviving addiction and continuing to work with the people dealing with addiction in Philadelphia.

According to his website and LinkedIn, he also worked in Philadelphia for five years with the Department of Public Health as well as the Office of Homeless Services and Office of the Mayor, reported CNN.

Senator John Fetterman shared a post on social media 'X', calling Kruger’s death “a devastating loss”.

“Josh cared deeply about Philly and fiercely advocated for the most vulnerable communities through his journalism,” the senator wrote. “He will be sorely missed.”

Adding to the praises, District Attorney Larry Krasner in a statement said that Kruger "lifted up the most vulnerable and stigmatized people in our communities – particularly unhoused people living with addiction.”

“As an openly queer writer who wrote about his own journey surviving substance use disorder and homelessness, it was encouraging to see Josh join the Kenney administration as a spokesperson for the Office of Homeless Services,” Krasner added.

Krasner assured people that the Philadelphia Police are working to identify the person behind this, reported CNN.

“As with all homicides, we will be in close contact with the Philadelphia Police as they work to identify the person or persons responsible so that they can be held to account in a court of law,” the district attorney said.

Meanwhile, Pennsylvania state Senator Nikil Saval wrote on his social media 'X' handle that he was "sick over this horrible news."

“Josh Kruger fought for housing justice as a public servant and journalist, he had so much more to do,” Saval stated. “Sending love to his family and everyone close to him.”

Earlier in 2014 and 2015, Kruger won the Society of Professional Journalists award for newspaper commentary in Pennsylvania, according to CNN.

