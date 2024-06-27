Philippine troops kill 7 suspected rebels in clash

Manila, June 27 Seven suspected rebels have been killed in a clash in Nueva Ecija province, north of Manila, the Philippine military said on Thursday.

In a report, the military said that the fighting broke out between a band of the New People's Army rebels and government forces on Wednesday afternoon in Pantabangan town, Xinhua news agency reported.

No soldier was killed or wounded in the clash.

