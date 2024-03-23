Philippines accuses Chinese coastguard of firing water cannons at supply boats

Manila [Philippines], March 23 : The Philippines has accused China's coastguard of firing water cannons at one of its supply boats in South China Sea, Al Jazeera reported. The Armed Forces of the Philippines said that BRP Cabra managed to manoeuvre and reach Unaizah May 4 to provide assistance to the Philippine supply boat, which had sustained "significant damage."

According to the Philippine military, the confrontation lasted for nearly an hour and took place as it sought to resupply a small garrison of sailors on board the sunken Sierra Madre off Second Thomas Shoal.

The Philippines military has shared a video showing a white ship marked Chinese Coast Guard crossing the bow of a grey vessel, which it identified as the Philippine supply boat Unaizah May 4.

In a post on X, Armed Forces of the Philippines stated, "The BRP Cabra managed to maneuver and reach Unaizah May 4 to provide assistance to the Philippine supply boat, which had sustained significant damage," Al Jazeera reported.

In a statement, the Philippines military said, "The UM4 supply boat sustained heavy damages at around 08:52 (00:52 GMT) due to the continued blasting of water cannons from the CCG vessels."

Meanwhile, Chinese Coast Guard spokesman Gan Yu claimed that the Philippine convoy "forcibly intruded into the area despite repeated warnings issued by China. It further said that China conducted "control, obstruction and eviction in accordance with law," Al Jazeera reported.

It is the latest incident between China and the Philippines in the disputed South China Sea. China continues to claim almost the entire South China Sea, despite an international court finding in 2016 that the nine-dash line on which it bases its claim was without merit. Meanwhile, Philippines claims areas of the sea around its coasts like Vietnam, Brunei and Malaysia. Taiwan has also claimed areas of the sea.

The Philippines has expanded its military ties with the US. The United States has no claims to the strategic waters. However, it has sent Navy ships on transit missions through the waterway in what it says "freedom of navigation" operations. China has criticised the US action in the waters.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited the Philippines. During the visit, he stated that the US commitment to the Philippines was "ironclad," Al Jazeera reported.

Following the visit, the Chinese coastguard attempted to drive away Philippine scientists who landed on two cays near Scarborough Shoal, a disputed South China Sea outcrop that China seized from the Philippines after a standoff in 2012.

