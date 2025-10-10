Philippines Earthquake Videos: Panicked Residents Flee as Buildings Shake, Lights Go Out After 7.6-Magnitude Quake Hits Davao

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck off the southern Philippine city of Davo on Friday morning, October 10. Several videos of devastation and panic among people have surfaced on social media sites showing residents rushing out of their homes, debris falling inside buildings, shaking furniture and more.

WATCH: Patients, staff seen evacuating Tagum City Davao Regional Medical Center in Philippines amid magnitude 7.6 earthquake. pic.twitter.com/9uq9SjMH39 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 10, 2025

In one of the viral video, chaos erupted at Tagum City Davao Regional Medical Centre in the Philippines with patients and doctors running out of the hospital premises as tremors shook the building housing a medical facility.

WATCH: Building damaged in Visayas following 7.6-magnitude earthquake in the southern Philippines. pic.twitter.com/DWwIMqzq24 — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 10, 2025

Another clip of 29 seconds shows learned to be office or an apartment, where the interior of a room falls to the ground other instruments, including tube lights dangling and falling apart due to strong shaking. It can also be seen that people in the area are hiding under desks and tables, trying to protect themselves from falling debris. Further in the video, the whole room gets blacked out possible power cutoff due to an earthquake.

WATCH: Panic erupts at Davao City, Philippines school during 7.6 magnitude earthquake. pic.twitter.com/Mw2DaJfNBd — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) October 10, 2025

Visuals from a school in Davao City show panic after the quake shook the school building, which resulted in falling debris on students in the class. Another footage shows people on the street getting down on their knees and on their hands to maintain their balance as the ground shakes beneath them, highlighting the intensity of the tremor.

Authorities have warned of possible aftershocks and a warning for a tsunami in nearby coastal areas, urging residents to follow evacuation protocols and stay tuned to official updates as the situation develops.