Philippines Earthquake: 7.4-Magnitude Tremor Triggers Tsunami Warning in Southern Region

A powerful offshore earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale struck near the southern coast of the Philippines early Friday morning, raising fears of a possible tsunami in nearby areas. According to initial reports, the tremor occurred off the coast of Davao Oriental province, shaking surrounding communities and prompting emergency agencies to issue alerts. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) cautioned that the quake’s intensity could lead to structural damage and aftershocks in the coming hours, as authorities began assessing the situation and advising coastal residents to remain vigilant.

PHIVOLCS reported that the earthquake’s epicenter was located approximately 62 kilometers (38 miles) southeast of Manay town in Davao Oriental. The quake originated at a shallow depth of around 10 kilometers (6 miles), suggesting a higher potential for surface damage. The tremor was caused by movement along an offshore fault line, which triggered widespread concern across southern Mindanao. Meanwhile, local disaster management units were placed on alert, urging communities in low-lying coastal areas to prepare for possible evacuations as aftershocks continued to rattle nearby regions.

In a statement, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) in Honolulu warned that hazardous tsunami waves could occur within a 300-kilometer (186-mile) radius of the quake’s epicenter. The agency noted that coastal areas near the southern Philippines could experience dangerous sea level fluctuations. Waves reaching up to 3 meters (10 feet) above the normal tide level were possible along affected shorelines. Additionally, smaller but potentially noticeable waves were expected to reach parts of Indonesia and Palau, prompting authorities across the region to monitor ocean activity closely and remain on high alert.