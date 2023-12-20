Photos of Palestinian kids dressed in Hamas uniforms found amid arms stockpile

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 20 (ANI/TPS): Soldiers operating in the Jabaliya area of northern Gaza located Hamas sites for the production and storage of munitions, including missiles, the Israel Defence Forces said on Tuesday.

As part of the activity, soldiers raided the homes of Hamas operatives. In addition to the weapons, Israeli forces also seized maps which included a significant tunnel route, intelligence findings and photos of armed children dressed in Hamas uniforms.

During a search of one building, a rocket lathe with hundreds of missiles and a truck designed for transporting the launchers was found.

Meanwhile, Hamas terrorists fired a barrage of rockets at central Israel on Tuesday afternoon. The rockets set off sirens in Tel Aviv, Bat Yam, Jaffa, Rishon LeTsiyon, Ramat Gan and other cities and communities.

It was the first rocket-fire on the area in over a week. There were no initial reports of injuries or damage.

Earlier in the day, the IDF announced that it killed a prominent Hamas financier in an air strike in Rafah.

Subhi Ferwana, who together with his brother oversaw the financial transfers through their money exchange company, "Hamsat." The company laundered and funneled tens of millions of dollars to Hamas over several years, the IDF said.

At least 1,200 people were killed in Hamas' attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7.

The number of men, women, children, soldiers and foreigners held captive in Gaza by Hamas is now believed to be 129. Other people remain unaccounted for as Israeli authorities continue to identify bodies and search for human remains. (ANI/TPS)

