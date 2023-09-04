Pilot dies after plane crashes during gender reveal party in Mexico

Mexico [Mexico City], September 4 : A pilot has died after the plane he was flying as part of a gender reveal party in Mexico crashed on Sunday, CNN reported.

Video released online shows the plane releasing pink smoke as it flies over a couple waiting in front of a sign that reads “Oh baby,” surrounded by pink and blue balloons.

The recording captures the moment the plane’s left wing appears to separate from the fuselage as it flies away from the group of people below.

Authorities in Navolato, Sinaloa state, told CNN en Español, CNN’s sister network, that the pilot died in the hospital following the crash.

Alan Francisco Rangel of the Sinaloa Red Cross told CNN that paramedics treated the pilot at the crash site in San Pedro, Navolato and then took him to a local hospital, where he died, as per CNN.

The pilot’s name was not released by the authorities and the cause of the crash is not clear.

No further injuries were reported as a result of the accident.

Gender reveal parties are conceived as a fun way of telling family and friends whether they are about to welcome a girl or a boy into the world, according to CNN.

