Piyush Goyal highlights India's remarkable economic transformation, huge potential at Nasdaq

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, who is on a four-day visit to New York, New Jersey and Washington on Monday (local time) highlighted India's remarkable economic transformation and huge potential at the business roundtable organized by US-India Business Council at Nasdaq, New York.

He also met CEOs of reputed US multinational enterprises like George R Oliver, Chairman & CEO, Johnson Controls, Stephen A Schwarzman, CEO & Chairman of Asset Management group Blackstone, Henry R Kravis, Co-founder & Co-Executive Chairman of global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co and Michael Miebach, CEO, Mastercard in New York.

He said that both the US and India are vibrant democracies, both have strong linkages, geopolitical ties, huge interest in business and economic well-being of both countries.

Lauding India's economy and how it bounced back after the Covid lockdown, Goyal said 2022 was a record trade year, with India's exports growing to USD 670 billion.

The Union Minister also addressed roundtable of stakeholders from industry, think tanks and academia at the Council on Foreign Relations.

He also visited Tata Innovation Center at Cornell Tech in New York.

Goyal is in the United States to participate in the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) ministerial meeting, a primary bilateral mechanism on trade, with US Trade Representative Katherine Tai in Washington on January 11.

TPF is a premier forum to resolve trade and investment issues between India and the US. The TPF was established in July 2005 to discuss trade and investment issues.

The objective of the forum is to facilitate trade and investment flow between the two countries, develop and implement trade policies through transparent procedures that comply with international obligations, foster a conducive environment for technological collaboration and innovation and promote inclusive economic growth and job creation in India and the US.

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry and the trade representative of the US are the co-chairs of the Trade Policy Forum.The 12th TPF ministerial meeting was held on November 23, 2021 after a gap of four years, in New Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

